MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Allen played with the poise of a well-seasoned quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, accounting for three touchdowns in his first road start in the NFL as he led his team to a stunning 27-6 upset of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had three turnovers, including lost fumbles on third-down sacks inside the Minnesota 20 on each of the first two possessions. The Bills (1-2) turned those recoveries into 10 points and were on cruise control by midway through the second quarter as the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium cranked up the boos.

The Vikings (1-1-1) entered as 16-point favorites.

DOLPHINS 28, RAIDERS 20: Receiver Albert Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to put Miami (3-0) ahead midway through the fourth quarter, then turned a short reception into a 74-yard score that sealed the win over visiting Oakland (0-3).

SAINTS 43, FALCONS 37: Drew Brees’ 1-yard run capped an 80-yard touchdown drive to open overtime as New Orleans (2-1) won in Atlanta.

Brees’ score came after his apparent 3-yard TD pass to Alvin Kamara was overturned on video review that determined Kamara’s knee was down before the goal line. Brees, who broke the NFL record for career completions, scored on a keeper on the following play.

Brees passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores.

Matt Ryan had his first career game with five touchdown passes for the Falcons (1-2), including three to rookie Calvin Ridley.

GIANTS 27, TEXANS 22: Eli Manning threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns as New York (1-2) won at Houston (0-3).

EAGLES 20, COLTS 16: Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass on his first drive in nine months, then Wendell Smallwood ran in from the 4 for the go-ahead score as Philadelphia (2-1) beat visiting Indianapolis (1-2).

CHIEFS 38, 49ERS 27: After winning his first three starts, all away from Arrowhead Stadium, second-year pro Patrick Mahomes finally made his regular-season home debut for Kansas City (3-0) and torched San Francisco’s banged-up pass defense for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 251 yards and two scores for the 49ers (1-2) before he was injured on a run late in the game.

RAMS 35, CHARGERS 23: Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams (3-0) to a win at home.

Cory Littleton blocked a punt in the end zone and Blake Countess recovered for an early touchdown for the Rams, who racked up 521 yards.

SEAHAWKS 24, COWBOYS 13: Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns in the first half, Chris Carson added a 5-yard TD run in early in the fourth quarter, and Seattle won at home against Dallas (1-2) to avoid an 0-3 start.

PANTHERS 31, BENGALS 21: Cam Newton threw for two touchdowns and ran for two others, while Christian McCaffrey had a career-high 184 yards rushing as Carolina (2-1) defeated visiting Cincinnati (2-1).

RAVENS 27, BRONCOS 14: Joe Flacco picked apart Denver’s depleted defense for 277 yards and a touchdown, leading Baltimore (2-1) to a win at home against Denver (2-1).

TITANS 9, JAGUARS 6: Marcus Mariota came off the bench after Blaine Gabbert was knocked out of the game with a concussion and directed three scoring drives as Tennessee (2-1) won at Jacksonville (2-1).

WASHINGTON 31, PACKERS 17: Adrian Peterson ran for 120 yards and a pair of 2-yard scores and Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes – all in the first half – as Washington (2-1) won at Green Bay (1-1-1).

BEARS 16, CARDINALS 14: Chicago (2-1) intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble and overcame an early 14-0 deficit in a win at Arizona (0-3).

