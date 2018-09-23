The Winslow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman last seen at her home on Quimby Lane around 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Rianne L. Andrews, of 132 Quimby Lane, is described as 5’6″ tall, 145 pounds and blonde with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and light colored pants, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone in contact with Andrews or who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Waterville Regional Communications Center at 680-4700.

