The Winslow Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old woman last seen at her home on Quimby Lane around 4:25 p.m. Friday.
Rianne L. Andrews, of 132 Quimby Lane, is described as 5’6″ tall, 145 pounds and blonde with hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and light colored pants, according to a news release from the department.
Anyone in contact with Andrews or who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Waterville Regional Communications Center at 680-4700.
-
Community
Meet and greet with Climate Hero candidates set for Oct. 3
-
Nation & World
Update: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expects to be fired
-
Community
Dimentia focus of author talk on Sept. 26
-
Community
Senior Resource Fair set for Sept. 29 in Farmington
-
Community
Erskine Academy Parent/Teacher Conferences set for Oct. 4