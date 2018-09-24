JAY — Two Livermore Falls residents were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when the ATV they were riding went off Whistle Stop Trail and struck a tree, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said.

Kyle Kenney, 28, and Chelsea Kenney, 29, were thrown from the ATV, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Chelsea Kenney was able to walk to Label Shopper at Jay Plaza about a mile away to report the crash, Booker said. It was about 4:30 p.m.

Jay firefighters Scott Shink and his son, Nate Shink, each brought their ATVs to get to Kyle Kenney, Booker said. Kenney was put in a Stokes litter and strapped to an ATV and taken to a NorthStar EMS ambulance waiting behind Jay Plaza.

Another ambulance was sent to Label Shopper for Chelsea Kenney, Booker said.

They were both taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Caton said.

Kyle Kenney was listed in a good condition at CMMC on Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said. Chelsea Kenney was not at the hospital.

It wasn’t clear Monday night if the two were related.

