HALLOWELL — Three Maine chefs gathered Sept. 8 to compete in Spectrum Generations’ sixth annual Celebrity Chef Challenge, an annual fundraiser where competitors create an entrée following Meals on Wheels guidelines, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations.

Michelle Lizotte, executive chef at Rusty Lantern Markets, Steve Dumas from Otto’s on the River and Aunt Gin’s, and Tim Lewis, executive chef at Parker Ridge, were this year’s competitors.

Michelle Lizotte, executive chef at the Rusty Lantern Market, won the People's Choice Award at the Sixth annual Celebrity Chef Challenge. Steve Dumas, owner, Otto's on the River/Aunt Gin's, took home the Sixth annual Celebrity Chef Challenge Judge's Choice award. Together with his sister Heidi, they showed off their talents of blending flavors, pairing foods and creating beautiful presentations.

For the first time, the event was held at Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center in Hallowell. “We were able to invite guests into our home, and showcase all that we have to offer. The support we received from local businesses, friends, and neighbors, is a true testament to the communities we serve,” Spectrum Generations President and CEO, Gerry Queally said, according to the release.

Each chef was challenged to create a winning dish using provided ingredients: boneless chicken thigh, squash medley, onions and peppers. All of the produce was donated from local sources: Merrymeeting Gleaners, Field of Greens farm in Albion, and Emery Farm in Wayne. The chefs then were required to follow Meals on Wheels guidelines, but could use their own spices, techniques and flair.

Lizotte was named the People’s Choice Award winner, and the dish created by Steve Dumas, was named the Judges’ Choice.

Judges this year were Chris Ellis, Editor-in-Chief of Edible Maine Magazine, Chris Toole, executive chef at The Highlands and two-time Challenge winner, and John McGough, HHS Region One director.

Spectrum Generations serves approximately 40 percent of the Meals on Wheels delivered in Maine. The need for these home-delivered meals is growing and the Celebrity Chef Challenge helps raise funds that support the program.

To make a donation, or for more information, visit spectrumgenerations.org.

