At 73 I can remember how things used to be. I could go in Pike’s Market in Auburn and buy two Table Talk Pies for 25 cents. I could go to the soda cooler and pick out my drink that was in cooled water that was just a little below the neck of the bottle. I could ride up Mount Washington in the back of my dad’s pickup with no seatbelt. Soda in water, riding in the back of a pickup with no seatbelt — boy did I live a dangerous life! It is amazing I survived back in those days.

There were lots of blue-collar workers in the shoe and textile industries, and most voted Democrat because the party stood for the working men and women. As a result, many of their children would follow in their parent’s footsteps when it came to their political party. I guess they never stopped to look at the direction the party has moved to.

The Democratic Party is now the champion for those who don’t work. For those who have come to our great country by way of a back door contrary to our laws.

It is time for the next generations to look at the Democratic Party of their parents or grandparents and see where their priorities are. They want to give free stuff but it’s never free — the taxpayer will foot the bill. Those going to college will one day be making good money, and when they see that the “free” stuff is costing them they will have a whole new prospective on life.

Terry Tiner

Belgrade

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: