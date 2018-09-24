Erskine Academy students are invited to attend fall Parent/Teacher Conferences set for 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 3 and 4, at the school at 309 Windsor Road in South China.

Progress reports will be emailed to parents by Oct. 2. Parents who have not yet submitted a primary email address, please stop by the Guidance Office for a printed copy of your student’s progress report.

No appointments are necessary as teachers will be available to speak with parents in their respective classrooms. However, to avoid long waiting lines, two separate evenings have been scheduled: Wednesday, Oct. 3, for students whose last names begin with A-I; and Thursday, Oct. 4, for students whose last names begin with J-Z.

The Sports Boosters will have items available to purchase on both evenings.

For more information, call the Guidance Office at 445-2964.

