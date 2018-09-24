BATH — Nora Buck, Lexi Lewis and Macie Larouche had two goals apiece to lead the Lawrence field hockey team to a 6-2 victory over Morse in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action in Bath.

Larouche and Suttie had an assist for the Bulldogs (7-3), while Marian Zawistowski made nine saves.

Paige Willis and Vanessa St. Pierre had goals for Morse (5-4).

HALL-DALE 5, TELSTAR 1: Lauren Hendrickson’s two goals and two assists helped lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win in Bethel.

Emma Soule and Averi Baker added goals for Hall-Dale, while Ava Corbin had two assists and Mia Rollins made six saves.

Addie Charette had the goal for the Rebels (0-10), while Julia Head had an assist and Perry Morton made six saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 1, NORTH YARMOUTH 1: Caitlin Kendrick scored the tying goal with 15 minutes left, leading the Bobcats (5-1-1) to a draw in Yarmouth.

Serena Mower scored off of a Catherine Reid assist for NYA (5-2-1). Richmond keeper Liz Johnson made seven saves, while NYA’s Carly Downing made six.

WINSLOW 3, MOUNT VIEW 2: Katie Doughty scored twice to lead the Black Raiders (7-1) to the KVAC victory in Thorndike.

Paige Trask also scored for Winslow, while Jennifer Ferry made five saves.

Gabby Ravin and Sage Pound had goals for the Mustangs (4-3), with Zoe Mayhew making nine saves.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, Mount View Mustangs, Richmond Bobcats, Winslow Black Raiders
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.