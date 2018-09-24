BATH — Nora Buck, Lexi Lewis and Macie Larouche had two goals apiece to lead the Lawrence field hockey team to a 6-2 victory over Morse in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action in Bath.

Larouche and Suttie had an assist for the Bulldogs (7-3), while Marian Zawistowski made nine saves.

Paige Willis and Vanessa St. Pierre had goals for Morse (5-4).

HALL-DALE 5, TELSTAR 1: Lauren Hendrickson’s two goals and two assists helped lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win in Bethel.

Emma Soule and Averi Baker added goals for Hall-Dale, while Ava Corbin had two assists and Mia Rollins made six saves.

Addie Charette had the goal for the Rebels (0-10), while Julia Head had an assist and Perry Morton made six saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 1, NORTH YARMOUTH 1: Caitlin Kendrick scored the tying goal with 15 minutes left, leading the Bobcats (5-1-1) to a draw in Yarmouth.

Serena Mower scored off of a Catherine Reid assist for NYA (5-2-1). Richmond keeper Liz Johnson made seven saves, while NYA’s Carly Downing made six.

WINSLOW 3, MOUNT VIEW 2: Katie Doughty scored twice to lead the Black Raiders (7-1) to the KVAC victory in Thorndike.

Paige Trask also scored for Winslow, while Jennifer Ferry made five saves.

Gabby Ravin and Sage Pound had goals for the Mustangs (4-3), with Zoe Mayhew making nine saves.

