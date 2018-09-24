HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. – A Maine motorist is dead after a four-vehicle crash that spanned both north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Hampton Falls, when 56-year-old Siow Chang of Falmouth, Maine, stopped in the northbound travel lane for an unknown reason. Chang’s vehicle was then struck from behind by a pickup truck, pushing Chang’s vehicle into the southbound lane, where it collided with a van. Then van then crashed into another car.

Chang died in the crash, and six other people were injured.

Part of the highway in both directions was closed for several hours during the investigation.

