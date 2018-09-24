I was disappointed to read that Jared Golden, who is running against Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd District race, wouldn’t even answer questions from the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine about where he stands on the Second Amendment. David Trahan, SAM’s executive director, said that “after several requests and follow-ups” from the group, Golden still wouldn’t even respond.

Golden, it turns out, has a “D” rating from the NRA, an “F” rating from Gun Owners of Maine, and a record that’s hostile to the Second Amendment.

Poliquin, on the other hand, has been clear on where he stands on the Second Amendment. Bruce has an “A” rating from the NRA, an “A-plus” rating from Gun Owners of Maine, and was endorsed by SAM. He has a proven record as a staunch supporter of our constitutional rights.

Bruce stands with the Constitution. And I stand with Bruce.

Laura B. Parker

Sidney

