The Portland Press Herald and the University of New England are co-sponsoring a gubernatorial debate on Oct. 10 in Portland.

All four candidates have agreed to participate in the debate, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in UNE’s Innovation Hall at 772 Stevens Avenue, formerly the National Guard Armory.

“This debate will help voters learn how these candidates would approach the critical issues facing our state,” said Cliff Schechtman, executive editor of the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

Press Herald Business Editor Carol Coultas will moderate the debate, with columnist Bill Nemitz and Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich as panelists. Website Editor Katherine Lee will field questions from the online audience.

After a welcome from UNE President James Herbert, the candidates will provide opening and closing statements, and field questions from the panelists for approximately 75 minutes.

The event at the 900-person venue is invitation only, with tickets distributed to the candidates and the sponsors. The debate will be streamed live online at the sponsors’ websites, and archived.

No signs are allowed on campus or in the auditorium.

The Press Herald is owned by MaineToday Media, which includes the Sun Media Group. Together they own the Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Times Record, Journal Tribune, Forecaster and many other weekly newspapers.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: