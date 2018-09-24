I can’t believe what I am reading about the Central Maine Power transmission line. I agree with Kimberly Lyman — she hears a lot from visitors to our state (“Opponents of CMP power line project rally in Augusta,” Sept. 7). We should protect our wilderness, trails, mountains and beautiful lakes.

What CMP wants to do is not going to add beauty to our state but destroy some of it. I agree with Kaleb Jacob, a Maine guide who said that if these mountains and lakes could speak for themselves they would shout “leave us alone,” and Nick Bennett, a scientist for the Natural Resources Council of Maine who thinks it is a terrible idea.

If Eugene Letourneau, a former outdoors columnist for the Kennebec Journal, were around, he would be very upset with CMP. All that CMP is thinking about is money.

Cecile Vigue

Fairfield

