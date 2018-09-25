HALLOWELL — Check in at the Worster House! will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Row House, Hallowell’s Historical Society, on Second Street.

Those who attend can share memories or learn about this hotel that served central Maine citizens and visitors alike for nearly 140 years.

What was then known as the Hallowell House at the corner of Second and Winthrop streets in Hallowell was built in 1832.

Earle Shettleworth Jr., Maine State Historian, will begin the program with a presentation about the hotel and its place in Hallowell’s history. A large collection of Worster House memorabilia will be on display. Guests can share their personal experiences. Refreshments will be provided.

Maine Public Utilities Commission staff will be on hand to provide guided tours of the hotel building now housing state offices.

Those who cannot make it and have stories to share or for more information, contact Gerry Mahoney, Row House president, at 622-9659 or [email protected].

