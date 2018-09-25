LEWISTON — Gamma Landry did her best to save the day for Lewiston, but the skill of Messalonskee and the finishing touch of Anika Elias were too much for the Blue Devils and their sophomore goalie.

Elias scored three goals to lead the Eagles to a 4-2 victory in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A North girls’ soccer game Tuesday night on the turf of Don Roux Field.

The Messalonskee (7-1) senior forward opened the scoring 1:33 into the game, slicing through the defense and beating an unprotected Landry.

Lily Wilkie scored on a cross from Caitlin Parks 16 minutes in, and Elias scored on a tough-angle shot that went off Landry’s wet gloves and in 33 minutes in.

The Blue Devils (2-5-1) got on the scoreboard 14 seconds later thanks to an Eagles own goal, and the teams went into half with Messalonskee up 3-1.

Lewiston cut the deficit in half 2:11 into the second half, with Brie Dube scoring on a rebound after Eagles goalie Hannah DelGiudice couldn’t corral Kelsie Lynch’s cross.

Elias rounded out the scoring by converting a penalty kick 9:42 into the second.

Landry finished with 16 saves on 20 shots, while DelGiudice made a pair of saves for the Eagles.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: