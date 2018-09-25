SOUTH PORTLAND — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that left a Calais Street home uninhabitable Tuesday morning.

The fire started shortly before 7 a.m. on the second floor of a Cape-style home at 12 Calais St., said Capt. Robb Couture, spokesman for the South Portland Fire Department.

Firefighters finish putting out a fire in the second floor of a single family home at 12 Calais Street on Tuesday morning. South Portland Fire Chief James Wilson said the fire most likely started from an electrical problem, but they can't be certain until later. Both occupants of the home and their dogs were awake when the fire started and safely evacuated. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

The house had working smoke detectors, but the residents heard a noise and discovered the fire before an alarm went off, Couture said. Two people and two dogs escaped unharmed.

“The fire was contained to the second floor, but there is significant smoke and water damage to the first floor, so the house is not habitable,” Couture said.

Firefighters, led by Dep. Chief Phil Selberg, had cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m. Portland firefighters assisted at the scene and firefighters from Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough provided station coverage.

