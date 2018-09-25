ROCKLAND — One of the largest cruise ships ever to make a port call in Rockland arrived Tuesday.

The Queen Mary 2 anchored off the Rockland Breakwater on Tuesday morning. The ship can carry nearly 2,700 passengers, with a crew of about 1,250.

The Queen Mary 2 is 1,132 feet long and 236 feet tall.

In August, the Rockland City Council set a cap on the number of large cruise ships that could use the public landing for unloading passengers.

For 2019, only one reservation has been received for the larger cruise ships. The sole booking for next year is the Sapphire Princess, which can carry 3,160 passengers.

The order approved by the council said there can be no more than two cruise ships with up to 500 passengers in the harbor at a time.

Cruise ships with more than 500 passengers would not be allowed for 10 months of the year. The only time they can use the harbor would be September and October, when there would be a limit of six a year.

The daily passenger maximum in September and October would be 3,000.

The limits will be reviewed annually.

