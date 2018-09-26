How fortunate we are to be represented by Sen. Shenna Bellows, a thoughtful, conscientious state senator. Bellows works diligently for her constituents. This is exemplified by her support for school-based health centers.

When the LePage administration slashed funding for the centers, Bellows got to work on a bipartisan bill to reinstate funds for these important services. Educators and parents alike understand that students can’t learn when they are ill or troubled physically or emotionally. School-based health centers have served countless students, addressing their needs and helping them stay in school.

Bellows has been and continues to be instrumental in serving her district and the state in numerous ways, working tirelessly to stand up for us.

DeEtte Hall

Manchester

