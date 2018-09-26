DRESDEN — An apple pressing event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Pownalborough Court House, 23 Court House Road. Participants are to bring their own apples and the stewardship committee of the historic site will provide an electric grinder or a traditional press. A bushel of apples makes two for four gallons of cider. Keep in mind that perfect apples are not necessary to make excellent cider.

Doughnuts will be served, and containers for the cider will be provided at no charge.

The event is free, although donations will be accepted to benefit the maintenance of the Court House.

The Court House, which is maintained by the Lincoln County Historical Association, will be open for tours.

In case of rain, the cider pressing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7. For more information, call Kerry Cushing at 882-6817 or Tina Guy at 441-6108.

For more information about the organization, visit lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine).

