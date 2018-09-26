I am voting for Jan Collins for state Senate because she exemplifies all that we value in Maine: her humble manner, dedication to listening to all opinions, and her community service for all of our people and for the environment.

A lifelong Mainer, Jan has been a science teacher and is a small-business owner and farmer. She has always fit into her life major volunteer work, including Wilton Comprehensive Plan Committee, Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, Maine Master Naturalist, and she conducts bat surveys for Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Her work at the local and state level gives her the experience and knowledge needed to negotiate and advocate for us in the halls of government in Augusta. She will listen and propose and get results for our Senate District — all of Franklin County and several towns in Kennebec County.

Anne Geller

Farmington

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: