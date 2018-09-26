BERLIN — The far-right Alternative for Germany party has announced it will create a Jewish section within the party, drawing widespread criticism by Jewish groups across the country.

One prominent Jewish student group accused the anti-migrant party on Wednesday as being “one of the biggest threats to Jewish … life in Germany.”

“The AfD is not getting a kosher certificate from us,” the leader of the Jewish Students Union of Germany said, referring to the nationalist party by its acronym.

Dalia Grinfeld said her group is urging all Jews in Germany to join a protest rally next month in the central German city of Offenbach, where the party plans to launch its new “Jews in the AfD” section.

Despite repeatedly downplaying the horrors of the Holocaust, the far-right party has acquired some Jewish members who are drawn to its rhetoric against Muslim immigrants.

“The AfD is the only party in Germany that makes anti-Semitism by Muslims a topic without trivializing it,” Dimitri Schulz, a Jew and founding member of the planned Jewish AfD section, told the German news agency dpa.

Share

< Previous

Next >