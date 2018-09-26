Farmington selectmen have extended a moratorium on marijuana-related businesses as the town works to develop regulations and zoning around the industry.

Town Manager Richard Davis said Wednesday the Board of Selectmen approved a 180-day extension of the current moratorium during its meeting Tuesday night.

The moratorium prohibits the operation or licensing of marijuana businesses, including both medicinal and adult-use marijuana stores, cultivation and manufacturing facilities and testing facilities within town boundaries.

The town is hoping to develop regulations to present to residents at Town Meeting in March that would regulate the operation and licensing of such businesses.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting the board voted to add domestic partner coverage as a health insurance benefit offered by the town.

Davis said the town did recently have a candidate for a code enforcement job who turned down the position because the town did not have domestic partner coverage.

There is no additional cost to the town to offer domestic partner coverage.

