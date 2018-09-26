Four men, three of them from Detroit, Michigan, have been arrested and charged with operating a crack cocaine trafficking ring from a home in Bangor.

Charged with trafficking crack cocaine are: 24-year-old Jason Arnold, 28-year-old Tyler Smith, and 29-year-old Rickey Johnson Jr., all of Detroit. The fourth person to be charged was 29-year-old Derek Auger of Brewer, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday.

Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency had been investigating the trafficking operation for about a month, McCausland said. Their efforts culminated last Friday when police stopped Auger’s vehicle in Hermon and searched a home on Pier Street in Bangor.

Police seized about 15 grams of crack cocaine and $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds during the raids. Bangor police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office assisted the MDEA in the operation.

Share

< Previous

Next >