As the owner of the Lupine Cottage Craft Co-Op in Belfast, I’m writing with wholehearted support for Jayne Crosby Giles for state Senate. Starting out, I was faced with many obstacles as a small-business owner. Jayne understood my issues and concerns. Her banking and business experience was invaluable. She went the extra mile to help my business succeed. She was always willing to do more to ensure she found me the best answer to my needs.

Jayne continues to visit my shop to ensure everything is going well. She is genuinely concerned about the members of the community and business in Maine. Her help ensured my success and that gives a chance for success to over 60 individual small-business members of the Lupine Cottage. She was an asset to me and I know she will be an asset for Waldo County and the state of Maine.

Margaret Masessa

owner, Lupine Cottage

Montville

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: