I will be voting for Thom Harnett for the House of Representatives this November. As mayor of Gardiner, Thom helped bring economic progress to the city while at the same time improving the quality of life for its residents.

No issue is more important to Maine’s future than strengthening our economy. Harnett has the vision to help bring that about, the wisdom to listen to all of us to glean new ideas, and the courage to support the most promising avenues.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Help move Maine forward by voting for Thom Harnett.

Rosemary Moeykens

Farmingdale

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.