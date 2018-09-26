I will be voting for Thom Harnett for the House of Representatives this November. As mayor of Gardiner, Thom helped bring economic progress to the city while at the same time improving the quality of life for its residents.
No issue is more important to Maine’s future than strengthening our economy. Harnett has the vision to help bring that about, the wisdom to listen to all of us to glean new ideas, and the courage to support the most promising avenues.
Help move Maine forward by voting for Thom Harnett.
Rosemary Moeykens
Farmingdale
