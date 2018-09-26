Over the last couple of years I have been more aware of the political climate than at any time in the past, and I have been voting for almost 60 years. I have been impressed by Erin Herbig more so than anyone else in local elections throughout those 60 years.

Erin has shown me that she is dedicated to her constituency by voting on bills in a manner that shows unequivocally her true character and caring spirit. As House majority leader, Erin has managed to prove not only that she is able to lead her party but also is capable of working with people outside the Democratic Party.

I was honored to meet Erin at the home of friends. I was totally impressed, not only by her sincerity, but by the way she presented her beliefs and her intention to carry into the state Senate the same enthusiasm that has been displayed during her tenure in the House.

I see no way we can go wrong in voting Erin into the Senate.

Truman Bitely

Belmont

