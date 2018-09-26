I am supporting Karen Kusiak for the Maine Senate in my district. Karen was on the School Administrative District 49 school board for many years, and she fully understands budget issues. She is a local taxpayer herself.

She also knows how important high-quality child care and early education are to our children if they are going to do well in school. She has my vote in November.

Sherry Brown

Benton

