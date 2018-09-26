I’m supporting Karen Kusiak for Senate. Karen understands the importance of funding public schools. As a Fairfield resident, she will work to make the state pay its share of education funding so property taxes don’t end up rising to cover the cost of a good education for our kids.

As a school board member for School Administrative District 49, Karen worked tirelessly to try to balance the needs of students, teachers and taxpayers. I know she will do the same in the Legislature.

Karen also understands that success in school starts even before kids enter kindergarten. She will work hard to make sure there are high-quality child care and early education programs available in our area so that children enter school ready to succeed.

And Karen will work hard to make sure that women and girls have access to the health care they need so they can plan when to start their families.

Shannon King

Benton

