My name is Mike Morris, and I am excited to announce that I’m running to represent you on the Waterville City Council in Ward 1.
I live in a city that I’m proud of, but we must control our taxes while providing services for all ages. I have a young son — it’s important to me that when he grows up he too is proud to say he’s from Waterville.
We have a lot of important work to do in this city to facilitate positive change — and I am ready to take on this challenge. Substantial improvements are needed in our budget. We need to creatively explore ways to increase city revenue. I assure you that I will represent everyone to make a great community.
On Nov. 6, please vote for Mike Morris for Ward 1 City Council. Let’s work together for change.
Mike Morris
Waterville
