LISBON — Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored a hat trick to lead the Winthrop girls soccer team to a 4-3 win over Lisbon in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday.

Hannah Eason added the other goal for Winthrop (7-3-0) and Brooke Burnham made nine saves in net.

Kylie Merritt had two goals for Lisbon (5-2-1) while Destiny Deschaines added one. Sarah Taggerty made 14 saves.

CARRABEC 5, DIRIGO 0: Five different players scored for Carrabec as it cruised to the MVC win.

Skylar Chipman, Chantelle Lacroix, Caitlin Crawford, Aislinn Slate and Makayla Vicneire scored for Carrabec (3-5-1), followed by a Dirigo own goal.

Dirigo (0-9-0) goalkeeper Katie Morse saved 18 shots while Carrabec saved one.

HALL-DALE 6, BOOTHBAY 1: Iris Ireland and Lily Platt scored a pair of goals apiece to lead the Bulldogs to the win in MVC action in Farmingdale.

Bella Marino and Olivia Bourque had the other tallies, while Marino and Ella Schaab had two assists each. Maggie Gross made four saves.

Reagan Cola scored for the Seahawks (5-4), while Emilie Crocker made 14 saves.

WINSLOW 6, BELFAST 2: Alison Stabins scored a pair of goals and the Black Raiders cruised to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B win Winslow.

Carly Warn, Jenna Libby, Ashley Quirion and Katie Doughty also had goals for Winslow (8-1-0), which led 5-0 at halftime.

Sierra Moores and June Robertson-McIntyre scored the goals for Belfast (1-7-0).

TELSTAR 3, MADISON 1: Emily Edgerly scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, who fell in MVC action in Bethel.

Susannah Curtis made five saves for Madison (5-4).

Telstar improved to 3-7.

CAMDEN HILLS 9, CONY 1: Kris Kelly and Eliza Roy each scored twice to pace the Windjammers (8-0-0) to the KVAC win in Augusta. Izzy Lang made four saves.

Tessa Jorgensen scored off an assist from her sister Talia Jorgensen for Cony (0-7-1). Kiara Henry made 16 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 12, HAMPDEN 0: Adelle Foss scored three goals and added two assists as the Indians rolled to the KVAC victory in Skowhegan.

Maliea Kelso scored three goals, Emily Reichenbach had two and Hannah McKenney (two assists), Alexis Michonski (assist) and Bhreagh Kennedy also had scores. Logan Wing and Aja Rogers had assists, and Mackenzie McConnell and Rachel Tuck split time in goal.

Isabella Gould made 24 saves for the Broncos (0-9).

MCI 4, LEAVITT 0: Leavitt was able to hold off MCI for the first half of its field hockey game on Wednesday, but MCI scored four times in the second half to come away with the victory.

Allysah Greene scored first off of Madison Hartleys first of two assists on the day. Jillian Hartley was next, followed by Alivia Wood and Gracie Moore for MCI (8-3)

Leavitt (4-5) goalkeeper Mallory Casey saved 15 shots and Ashley Soulieve saved four for MCI.

BOYS SOCCER

CONY 1, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Miqueas Biasuz converted a free kick with six minutes remaining in the opening half and the Rams held on for the KVAC A win in Rockport.

Joao Benoini made seven saves to earn the shutout victory for Cony (3-5-0).

Matt Kremin made four saves for Camden Hills (3-4-0).

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: