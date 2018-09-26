BANGOR – A man has reached a plea deal in connection to a crash that killed a 73-year-old woman.
Richard Lupo pleaded no contest Tuesday to manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence in exchange for a four-year prison sentence.
Authorities say the 32-year-old man was driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit when he crashed into Debra Calderwood’s car head-on in Etna in August 2017.
Calderwood died at the scene, and blood tests revealed Lupo had drugs in his system including cocaine and methadone.
The judge said Tuesday Lupo’s case is an example of how the opioid epidemic is affecting more people than drug users and their families.
Lupo is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 9.
