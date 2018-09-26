Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale coach Dave St. Hilaire joins staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about the the team’s win over Poland last week and look ahead to the rest of the Class D South season.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
