Rep. Bruce Poliquin has earned my vote.

My first reason is personal. When I turned 65 and qualified for Medicare, an error caused the marketplace to keep sending tax credits to an insurance company. I could have been required to pay back over $1,600. Poliquin’s staff resolved my problem. Based on their website, I believe they help many people, especially veterans.

My second reason is Poliquin’s voting record. I read the weekly “How They Voted” column in a newspaper. Over 90 percent of the time, I agree with Poliquin’s votes.

Thirdly, our congressman is truly active, I read about legislation he has authored, meetings he attended, etc. Some previous 2nd District representatives never made the news. Poliquin is different. He is a doer.

Please join me in supporting him.

Gary Bestwick

New Vineyard

