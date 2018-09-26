REDINGTON TOWNSHIP — Rescuers hiked 3,550 feet up the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday afternoon to reach two hikers, including one who had injured her ankle and shin on some roots, just short of the Poplar lean-to.

About 2:36 p.m., Wardens Dan Christianson and Mike Pierre were notified of an injured 24-year-old female on the trail, Cpl. John MacDonald wrote in an email.

Tiger Sikes photo Rescuers walk up the Appalachian Trail on Tuesday night in Redington Township in northern Franklin County to reach two New York state hikers, one of whom suffered an ankle injury. Maine Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald said the rescue was made in strong wind and heavy rain.

The two female hikers, Sarah Benson, 24, of Canandaigua, New York, who was injured, and hiking partner Jaquelyn Cotter, 24, also of Canandaigua, were headed north on the trail, according to MacDonald.

Game wardens, assisted by Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, Franklin County Search and Rescue and a Farmington firefighter reached the hikers.

The two were appreciative and able to walk out the short-cut trail rescuers used to get into the trail, MacDonald wrote.

The weather consisted of blowing wind and heavy rain. It was “a very cold wet night,” according to MacDonald. It was about 9 p.m. before first responders made it off the trail.

Emergency Medical Services personnel checked the injured woman and her hiking partner with no transport needed to the hospital.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Department members, including Chief Michael Bacon, Franklin County Emergency Manager Director Tim Hardy and Phillips Fire Chief Mark Rousseau also assisted.

