The Maine Downtown Center, a program of the Maine Development Foundation, recognized developers and organizations for their work revitalizing downtowns in four communities.

Among those honored were:

• Windward Development and Bath Brewing Co., which received the Economic Development Award for increasing employment and foot traffic in downtown Bath by redeveloping the 1854 Povich building.

• Tobias Parkhurst received the Catalyst Award for the brewing company, wood-fired pizza restaurant, and market-rate apartments developed by Parkhurst and his father in downtown Augusta.

• Cheryl Clark and Mike Gent received the Community Impact Award for their work turning the Milliken Block in downtown Gardiner into a community hub full of businesses and nonprofits.

• Heart of Biddeford President Amy Grohman was awarded the Leadership Award for her key role in providing stability to Biddeford while it went through expansive growth.

The award recipients were lauded for their outstanding efforts at a luncheon Wednesday at the Governor Hill Mansion in Augusta.

