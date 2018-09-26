A 20-year-old Southern Maine Community College student from Wilton has died as a result of injuries he suffered in a single-car crash near the entrance to Bug Light Park on Tuesday, South Portland police said.

Emergency workers were called to the park around 9:21 p.m. by the driver of a 2004 Volvo. Police say the car left the roadway and crashed through a wooden guardrail before coming to a stop in the grass in the park, police said. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Gorham, called 911 to report the crash and was on scene when police and EMTs arrived. They found the passenger unconscious inside the car.

The unconscious man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The crash is still under investigation by police with assistance from the Maine State Police.

The name of the driver has not been released, and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

