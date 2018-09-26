NORTHFIELD, Vt. — St. Joseph’s scored two goals in a 31-second span late in the second half Wednesday to post a 2-1 Great Northeast Athletic Conference win over Norwich in women’s soccer.

Karyssa Lachance scored an unassisted goal at 15:35 of the first half to give Norwich (6-3, 3-3) the early lead.

St. Joseph’s (6-1, 4-1), which had the territorial advantage throughout the game, finally broke through with the tying goal from Haley DeGraca on a setup from Colleen Sheenan with 6:31 to play in regulation. Kayley Mattos followed with an unassisted goal with six minutes remaining.

Katie Bishop-Manning stopped 10 shots for the Cadets, and Adia Grogan made four saves for the Monks.

BOWDOIN 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Morgen Gallagher had a pair of goals, one in each half, to pace the offense for the Polar Bears (3-3-1) as they shut out the Nor’easters (3-4-1) in nonconference play at Brunswick.

Emily Ashman made seven saves for UNE, and Penny Rocchio made one Bowdoin.

WENTWORTH 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jess Poratti and Abigail Meyers each had a goal and an assist for the Leopards (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Little East) as they took a 1-0 halftime lead and defeated the Huskies (7-2, 1-2) at Boston.

Molly Donahue added an unassisted goal for Wentworth in the second half.

Ally Little had an unassisted goal for Southern Maine in the 78th minute.

Taylor Canastra had three saves for the Huskies.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, GORDON 2: After surrendering the first two goals, the Nor’easters (5-4, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) scored the next six goals from six players to rally past the Fighting Scots (3-8, 0-4) at Biddeford.

Trailing 2-0 after 23 minutes of play, Sydney Liptak scored for UNE on a feed from Kendra McDonald and Brooke Lemerise to tie the game just 28 seconds before intermission.

Nicole Grady gave the Nor’easters the lead for good with an unassisted goal 36 seconds into the second half.

Liz Sargent had a pair of saves for UNE.

BATES 3, BABSON 2: Grace Fitzgerald’s shot, off a feed from Emma Patterson, went inside the left post 7:18 into overtime as the Bobcats (2-5) upended the Beavers (7-3) in nonconference play at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Moctar Niang had a pair goals and added an assist for the Polar Bears (4-3) as they cruised past the Huskies (2-6-1) in a nonconference game at Gorham.

CLARK 5, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Marco White turned aside five shots and the offense received goals from five scorers as the Cougars (8-1) blanked the Nor’easters (1-7) at Worcester, Massachusetts.

Will Shearon stopped 10 shots for the University of New England.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Four players scored for the Monks (10-0, 6-0 GNAC) as they dominated the Chargers (3-6, 3-3) at Standish.

Brett Mattos opened the scoring for St. Joseph’s on a Cody Elliot feed in the 8th minute and Mitchell Duncan extended the lead on a setup from Austin Ward in the 27th to take a 2-0 lead to halftime.

Kuma Onyejose and Jonathan Brackett added goals in the second half for the Monks.

Lucas Boetsch had five saves for the Chargers.

Share

< Previous

Next >