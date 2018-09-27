Keith Scott Reas will be the featured performer at Broad Bay Congregational UCC’s organ concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, at 941 Main St. in Waldoboro. The free concert will feature works from Bach to the contemporary Ethan McGrath. Donations will benefit the church’s A Place For All Capital Campaign.
The campaign is raising funds to make the church in downtown Waldoboro a safer, more accessible and more flexible space for all who would like to use it.
The church is eligible for a grant of $250,000 through the National Fund for Sacred Spaces if it raises $500,000 by Nov. 15. Refreshments will be offered after the concert.
For more information, call the church office at 832-6898 or visit broadbaychurch.org.
