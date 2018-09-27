Dan Kennedy, a solo pianist, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Winthrop Congregational UCC Church, 10 Bowdoin St in Winthrop.

Classically trained at Oberlin Conservatory and New England Conservatory, his contemporary work reflects his love of jazz and his evolution from rock.

Proceeds will be shared with the El Junco Scholarship Fund, under the Living Water UCC Association to give village teenagers in Honduras the means to attend secondary school.

Admission will cost $12 for adults or $10 for students and seniors. Refreshments and desserts will be available at intermission.

For more information, call Craigen Healy at 652-2377.

