Dan Kennedy, a solo pianist, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Winthrop Congregational UCC Church, 10 Bowdoin St in Winthrop.

Classically trained at Oberlin Conservatory and New England Conservatory, his contemporary work reflects his love of jazz and his evolution from rock.

Dan Kennedy
Dan Kennedy Photo by Sarah Kennedy
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Proceeds will be shared with the El Junco Scholarship Fund, under the Living Water UCC Association to give village teenagers in Honduras the means to attend secondary school.

Admission will cost $12 for adults or $10 for students and seniors. Refreshments and desserts will be available at intermission.

For more information, call Craigen Healy at 652-2377.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
On Stage, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.