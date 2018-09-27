Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed by Congress. The delay of his confirmation should end immediately — there is no reason a man of his experience and ability shouldn’t be confirmed. Kavanaugh is uniquely qualified as an outstanding undergraduate, law student, distinguished law clerk and public servant. Kavanaugh has served our nation in various capacities, most notably as senior associate White House counsel and, later, as staff secretary to President George W. Bush.

As an everyday American, Kavanaugh has always cared for and about his neighbors and family. Serving as a youth basketball coach, church volunteer, elementary school tutor, and devoted husband and father. Kavanaugh takes the time to remember that Americans from all walks of life and their families are important in holding our communities together. Supporting Kavanaugh as our next associate Supreme Court justice is the right thing to do for our country.

President Donald Trump made an excellent decision in nominating Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh’s morals, his impressive background, and his hundreds of court opinions ranging from one end of the spectrum to the next makes him the most qualified person for the position.

Victoria Daggett

Vassalboro

