HALLOWELL — Detective Fiction in the 20th Century: A Notion of Evil, part of the Let’s Talk About It — Maine Humanities Council series, will be discussed at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Hubbard Free Library, 115 Second St. Rob Kellerman is the facilitator.

This book discussion series meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays once a month from October through February.

Series books are available for loan at the library.

For more information and to register, call Kim McLaughlin at 622-6582.

