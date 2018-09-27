The nightmare of women without choice and agency over their own bodies haunts all of us — women and men, parents or not. The nightmare of working conditions before unions haunts all of us, the vast majority without fortune, which again and again is given to the 1 percent by Judge Brett Kavanaugh, among others.

The nightmare of dwindling and unaffordable health care haunts and terrifies the majority of this country’s people.

I ask that Sen. Susan Collins vote while keeping in mind her once-stated values of supporting women’s rights and affordable, accessible health care for all. Please listen to the majority of us who have, with civility, communicated with her to vote against Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

I want to thank Sen. Angus King for his commitment to vote against Kavanaugh. I thank him for all his sound and humane reasoning, from the values of the organization that generated the list from which Kavanaugh’s name was taken, to the vast number of documents withheld for review by Congress, his evasive replies, and his refusal to even acknowledge previous positions at congressional hearings.

The Senate should vote against Kavanaugh also for the inordinate and terrifying power he favors for a president of our once-democratic country, for his record of rulings that clearly are pro-corporation against workers, pro-wealthy against the poor and middle-class, and against choice, women’s rights, and affordable, accessible health care.

Sen. Collins, are you willing once again to be betrayed by your own party? Please do not betray the majority of your constituents in Maine.

Mary W. Auslander

New Harbor

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: