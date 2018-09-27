Bill Nemitz did a very good evaluation (“If Collins believes judge’s accuser, can she take her side?” column, Sept. 23) of Sen. Susan Collins’ options for the Kavanaugh confirmation, but he may have left out one option.

Collins talks a good talk about wanting to hear Kavanaugh’s accuser. But she does not seem to notice that her committee has prevented the accuser from having any witnesses or investigation by the FBI to see if there was any basis for her claim outside of her own words. It will be “he said, she said,” a single civilian against an experienced and coached debater in a hostile environment for her. The decision is more important than the merit of any testimony, and must be rushed through in pretense of “fairness,” before the vote. The verdict is preordained.

Collins was one of two Republicans I still voted for, but I have recently come to observe that while she talks the talk of reasonable sense and moderation, when it comes to the final vote on an issue, she votes the party line, unless her vote is not necessary to pass the question. Then she can play the sensitive statesman by voting against some outrageous bill.

I have already told Collins why she has gotten my last vote after another important recent vote. I can only hope others can see what I see, and that the rest of the Senate can see the extreme right leaning of the nominee before they all vote for an ill-fated partisan takeover of the Supreme Court.

It should be the fairest and final court in our land, not the hired hand of the president and big business at the expense of everyone else.

Harvey Versteeg

Augusta

