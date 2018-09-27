GARDINER — Casey Bourque scored twice in the second half to lead the Gardiner boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Maranacook in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game on Thursday afternoon.

The loss was the first for the Black Bears to a non-Class A team since they fell to York in the 2016 Class B South regional final.

Bourque scored off a penalty kick to tie the game before heading home Cam Babcock’s free kick with the game winner for Gardiner (6-2-1).

Mitchell Root scored in the first half for Maranacook (9-1-0).

MONMOUTH 7, LISBON 0: Brock Bates made six saves as the Mustangs recorded their seventh shutout of the season in a Mountain Valley Conference win in Monmouth.

Gabe Martin and Nate Ashton each scored twice for Monmouth (7-2-0). Hayden Fletcher, Thomas Neal and Connor Davies also connected for goals in the win.

Lisbon dropped to 3-6-0, despite a 17-save performance from Shawn Moore.

MESSALONSKEE 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Hunter Smith had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Jacob Perry, Nathan Milne and Gabe Katz each added a goal for Messalonskee (2-7-0). Carter Lambert made four saves.

Zach Carrier stopped seven shots for Skowhegan (0-8-0).

ST. DOMINIC 1, RICHMOND 0: Gaston Fuksa scored the lone goal to lead the Saints to the win in Richmond.

Matt Gosselin made four saves for St. Dominic (3-4-1) while Kyle Underhill-Tilton also made four saves for Richmond (5-2-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

MARANACOOK 1, MORSE 0: Abigail Jacques scored an unassisted goal 15 seconds into the second half to lift the Black Bears to the KVAC win in Readfield.

Alyssa Pratt made 18 saves for Maranacook (3-5-0).

Rebecca Click stopped 15 shots for Morse (5-5-0).

CONY 5, BRUNSWICK 1: Madison Veilleux scored twice to lead the Rams to the KVAC A win in Augusta.

Kami Lambert and Faith Leathers-Pouliot also scored for Cony (8-2-0). Emily Douglas made 10 saves.

Shea Sullivan scored for Brunswick (2-7-0). Liberty Krauss stopped seven shots.

MESSALONSKEE 8, LEWISTON 1: Rylee Poulin and Kaitlyn Smith accrued a pair of hat tricks to lead the Eagles to the KVAC win in Lewiston.

Autumn Littlefield also had a goal for Messalonskee.

Erin Lachance scored early in the second half with the only goal for Lewiston.

GARDINER 5, NOKOMIS 2: Aimee Adams scored two goals to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Newport. Maggie Bell, Piper Lavoie and Haley Brann also scored for Gardiner (10-0-0). Alyssa Gould made six saves.

Maci Leali and Laurynn Underhill scored for Nokomis (6-5-0) while Katelynn Lessner stopped 12 shots.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 10, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Abriana Deslauriers had two goals and an assist to lead Oak Hill to a MVC victory.

The Raiders had nine different scorers in the victory. Emily Dillman, Julia Noel, Audrey Bauer, Rachel Duguay, Anna Beach, Paige Gonya, Elise Worth and Audrey Dillman all scoring.

Kylee Pelletier had the lone goal for the the Falcons (1-8) with Kierstyn Lyons picking up the assist.

