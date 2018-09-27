THORNDIKE — Elijah Allen had a hat trick to spark the unbeaten Mount View boys soccer team to an 8-0 win over Nokomis in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Thursday.

Andrew Savoy and Cassidy Pound had two goals apiece for the Mustangs (8-0-0) while Logan Curtis had the other goal. Ricky Nelson stopped four shots.

Ashton Caron made 23 saves for Nokomis (1-7-0).

MCI 2, WATERVILLE 1: Derek Patterson and K.K. Martinez each scored to lift the Huskies to the KVAC B win at Webber Field in Waterville.

Tyler Caouette assisted on the Martinez goal for MCI (2-4-1). Duncan Boreham made four saves.

Chris Williams scored the lone goal for Waterville (3-6-1). Goalkeepers Ethan Nurick and Aiden Tavares combined to make eight saves.

MESSALONSKEE 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Hunter Smith had two goals and an assist to lead the Eagles to the KVAC A win in Skowhegan.

Jacob Perry, Nathan Milne and Gabe Katz each added a goal for Messalonskee (2-7-0). Carter Lambert made four saves.

Zach Carrier stopped seven shots for Skowhegan (0-8-0).

MT. ABRAM 10, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Tyson Hill and Kenyon Pillsbury each had a hat trick to pace the Roadrunners to the Mountain Valley Conference win in North Anson.

J.B. Jordan added two goals for Mt. Abram (8-0-0) while Nate Luce and Cam Walters had one apiece.

Spruce Mountain falls to 1-7-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

TEMPLE 2, BUCKFIELD 0: Hannah Hubbard scored both goals as the Bereans won the East/West Conference game at Thomas College in Waterville.

Jaimee Feugill made eight saves to earn the shutout in goal for Temple (7-1-0).

Libby Cyr was called upon to make 14 saves for Buckfield (5-4-1).

MADISON 2, WISCASSET 0: Taylor Tillinghast and Jersey Tewksbury each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs to the MVC win in Madison.

Emily Edgerly added an assist for Madison (6-4-0) while Susannah Curtis made five saves.

Lily Souza stopped 23 shots for Wiscasset (1-9-0).

WATERVILLE 2, MCI 0: Jayda Murray and Sadie Garling had the goals to lift the Purple Panthers to the KVAC B win in Pittsfield.

Waterville evened its record at 5-5-0 for the season with the win.

MCI fell to 3-5-0.

MT. BLUE 3, LEWISTON 2, OT: Emma White scored 57 seconds into the second overtime off an assist from Lexi Mittelstadt to give the Cougars to the KVAC A win in Farmington.

Macey Phillips and Hannah Wilbur also scored for Mt. Blue (2-6-1), which rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Mackenzie Libby made 15 saves in the win.

Megan St. Cyr and Brie Dube scored for the Blue Devils (2-6-1) and Gemma Landry made six saves.

MOUNT VIEW 4, NOKOMIS 1: Sage Pound scored a pair of second-half goals as the Mustangs grabbed the KVAC B win in Newport.

Gabby Allen and Gabby Ravin also had goals for Mount View (5-3-0). Zoe Mayhew made two saves to earn the victory in goal.

Meagan Whitten scored the lone goal for Nokomis (2-6-0) shortly after the halftime break.

FIELD HOCKEY

MESSALONSKEE 8, LEWISTON 1: Rylee Poulin and Kaitlyn Smith accrued a pair of hat tricks to lead the Eagles to the KVAC win in Lewiston.

Autumn Littlefield also had a goal for Messalonskee.

Erin Lachance scored early in the second half with the only goal for Lewiston.

EDWARD LITTLE 1, MT. BLUE 0: Courtney Larson produced the lone goal midway through the second half to lift the Eddies to the KVAC win in Auburn.

Mt. Blue (6-2-1) outshot the edward Little (4-6-0) by a margin of 9-8 in the game.

Brooke Bolduc made seven saves for Mt. Blue.

GARDINER 5, NOKOMIS 2: Aimee Adams scored two goals to lead the Tigers to the KVAC B win in Newport. Maggie Bell, Piper Lavoie and Haley Brann also scored for Gardiner (10-0-0). Alyssa Gould made six saves.

Maci Leali and Laurynn Underhill scored for Nokomis (6-5-0) while Katelynn Lessner stopped 12 shots.

LEAVITT 2, ERSKINE 0: Kayla Leclerc scored both of the Hornets’ goals in a KVAC win in South China.

Leavitt (4-4-0) took a 2-0 lead at the half, and played even throughout the second frame.

Goalie Lucy Allen made nine saves for Erskine (3-7-0).

SKOWHEGAN 8, MT. ARARAT 0: Maliea Kelso and Adella Foss each scored twice to lead the Indians to the KVAC A win in Topsham.

Hannah McKenney, Bhreagh Kennedy, Emily Reichenbach, Lizzie York and Alexis Michonski added a goal apiece for Skowhegan (10-0-0). Mackenzie McConnell made two saves.

Emma Lapreziosa made five saves for Mt. Ararat (6-4-0).

