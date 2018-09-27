MADISON — Madison High School will hold a Fall Clean Up Day on Wednesday, Oct. 24.
Madison senior community members who need help with outside fall cleanup can email [email protected] or call Madison Area Memorial High School at 696-3395.
Requests will be accepted through Oct. 19.
