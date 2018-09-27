In the conversation about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and listening to Sen. Susan Collins and many of my Republican friends, perhaps I’m not understanding something. To me, rape or attempted rape is a serious matter no matter when it is committed. Bill Cosby’s trial reaffirmed that.

Lying under oath is equally serious and would subject a lawyer to disbarment. Bill Clinton was impeached for it.

When Anita Hill came forward during the Clarence Thomas confirmation 30 years ago, Sen. Orrin Hatch said that “they immediately ordered this FBI investigation which was the very right thing to do.” The investigation took three days and found no clear evidence of wrongdoing. Thomas was confirmed.

Now Hatch’s colleague, Sen. Chuck Grassley, says on Twitter: “Cmte investigators are following up on the leads from Dr, Ford’s allegations & news stories. No other OUTSIDE investigation is necessary …”

It is not a crime to lie to committee investigators or the news media. However, it is a felony to lie to the FBI. Christine Ford, one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, is begging for an FBI investigation, the Republicans and the White House are refusing.

Am I missing anything? Perhaps Sen. Collins or others might explain.

Bill Williamson

Jefferson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: