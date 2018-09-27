A search is underway Thursday for a skydiving instructor who somehow became detached from his partner during a tandem jump, police said.

Maine Game Wardens, forestry personnel and police in an aircraft are searching the Lebanon area near Skydive New England, where the flight originated, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine State Police.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. and was reported by the second skydiver involved in the tandem jump, who landed safely with a parachute.

Police do not know how the two became separated, or if the instructor was jumping with a backup parachute.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >