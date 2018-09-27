The Ale House String Band will perform a live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Narrows Tavern, 15 Friendship St. in Waldoboro.

The band was originally formed as a pick-up group in 2009. They codified their style, “chamber folk,” while playing traditional tunes and covers of popular folk music. Their style is unique, melding the theory and techniques of classical music with traditional folk styles.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for children. All tickets are general admission.

For tickets, visit celebrationbarn.com or call 743-8452.

