The Ale House String Band will perform a live in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Narrows Tavern, 15 Friendship St. in Waldoboro.

The band was originally formed as a pick-up group in 2009. They codified their style, “chamber folk,” while playing traditional tunes and covers of popular folk music. Their style is unique, melding the theory and techniques of classical music with traditional folk styles.

Tickets cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $8 for children. All tickets are general admission.

For tickets, visit celebrationbarn.com or call 743-8452.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
On Stage, waldoboro maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.