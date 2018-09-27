SKOWHEGAN — Two Skowhegan Area High School students were treated and released from a local hospital Thursday morning after a two-car crash at the traffic lights where U.S. Routes 2 and 201, West Front Street and Island Avenue, converge.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam and Officer Tiffany Warren said both vehicles were damaged badly and both had to be towed from the scene.

“Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, making them inoperable,” Bucknam said.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the busy intersection.

Bucknam said a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Paul Taylor, 66, of New Sharon, was turning left from West Front Street onto Island Avenue when it collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old high school student. That vehicle was traveling from Waterville Road, tyring to go straight toward the high school on West Front Street, when the crash occurred.

Both the Silverado’s driver and his passenger, another 17-year-old male, were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. Their names were withheld because their age.

Bucknam said the Silverado was “close to being totaled” with heavy front end damage.

No charges are expected in the accident.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: