WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 4.2 percent in the second quarter, the best performance in nearly four years, but economists believe growth has slowed in the current quarter, in part because of a drag from trade.
The Commerce Department says the performance of the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, was unchanged from its estimate last month.
The strong GDP performance has been cited by Trump as proof that his economic program is working.
“We’re doing much better than anybody thought possible,” Trump said at a Wednesday news conference.
However, a big part of that growth reflected a temporary rush to ship soybeans and other U.S. exports out before penalty tariffs triggered by Trump’s get-tough trade policies took effect.
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Sept. 27 police log
-
Community
Pie Crawl planned for Oct. 20 in Hallowell
-
Nation & World
Space station receives special delivery from White Stork
-
Community
Hubbard's book discussion series to meet Oct. 11
-
Events
Get tickets to the Portland Press Herald, University of New England sponsored gubernatorial debate