UNITED NATIONS — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the world stands at the “dawn of a new day” in relations with North Korea but that international sanctions must remain in place and vigorously enforced if diplomatic efforts to get the country to denuclearize are to succeed – a position that faced resistance from China and Russia.
Chairing a special session of the U.N. Security Council, Pompeo said President Trump’s diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved. But the “unprecedented diplomatic opening” would close unless the pressure from sanctions is kept up.
“Until the final denuclearization of (North Korea) is achieved and fully verified, it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all U.N. Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea,” he said.
Pompeo said the U.S. has evidence that U.N. sanctions are being violated and he demanded that U.N. members ensure they are respected.
